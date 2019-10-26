BREAKING: Kidnapped Ondo Judge regains freedom

A judge of the Federal High Court, Akure, Justice Abdul Dogo, who was kidnapped last Tuesday, has regained freedom.

Justice Dogo was set free at about 2am on Saturday.

Recall that the judge was abducted by unknown gunmen while returning to Akure from Abuja, and the kidnappers demanded 50 million naira ransom.

However, how he was rescued is still unclear at the moment.

It is not known whether the ransom was paid.

It was also gathered that the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) deployed the head of the IGP Intelligence Response Team, Abba Kiyari, to Akure over the incident.

details to come…

