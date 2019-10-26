Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

BREAKING: Kidnapped Ondo Judge regains freedom

On 9:50 amIn Newsby

BREAKING: Kidnapped Ondo Judge regains freedomA judge of the Federal High Court, Akure, Justice Abdul Dogo, who was kidnapped last Tuesday, has regained freedom.

Justice Dogo was set free at about 2am on Saturday.

READ ALSO: BREAKING: Serving Federal High Judge kidnapped in Ondo

Recall that the judge was abducted by unknown gunmen while returning to Akure from Abuja, and the kidnappers demanded 50 million naira ransom.

However, how he was rescued is still unclear at the moment.

It is not known whether the ransom was paid.

It was also gathered that the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) deployed the head of the IGP Intelligence Response Team, Abba Kiyari, to Akure over the incident.

details to come…

 

Vanguard Nigeria News

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.