Breaking: Jega, Tambuwal, others grace Tell Democracy Conference

By Dirisu Yakubu

Prominent Nigerians including the immediate past chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Professor Attahiru Jega and Governor Aminu Tambuwal are currently attending the “Tell Magazine 20 Years of Democracy Conference” in Abuja.

The conference which has as its theme, “Democracy and the Rule of Law” is expected to deliberate on two decades of unbroken democracy in Nigeria.

According to the programme of events, former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, Goodluck Jonathan as well as former military Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd) are also expected to grace the event.

…Details later