By Nwafor Sunday

The Islamic State militant group, ISIS, has barely twelve hours of the demise of its former leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, appointed a new leader.

Al-Haj Abdullah Qardas, sometimes spelt Karshesh, also known as Hajji Abdullah al-Afari would replace Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who was killed yesterday in the Barisha raid conducted by the Delta Force of the United States Army.

Qardash was said to have been appointed as al-Baghdadi’s successor in August 2019 and was in control of the day-to-day running of the organisation. He was earlier a religious preacher in al-Qaeda before joining the Islamic State.

According to Newsweek, Qardash has not been publicly endorsed by the group. Though little is known about the former Iraqi military officer who once served under late leader Saddam Hussein, one regional intelligence official asking not to be identified by name or nation told Newsweek that Qardash would have taken over Baghdadi’s role.

Vanguard