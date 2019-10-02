BREAKING: Gbajabiamila swears-in chairmen, deputy of Reps standing committees

Says success of 9th House depends on C’mttees

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila on Wednesday inaugurated the Chairmen, Deputy and members of the Standing Committees of the House.

It will be recalled that Hon Gbajabiamila, had, on July 25, 2019, announced a total of 109 Committees including 4 Special ones.

Each of the Committees has between 30 to 40 members of the House which is peopled by 360 elected members.

The Committees are basically saddled with the responsibility of over sighting the Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs of government.

In his speech during the ceremony that took place in the legislative chambers of the House, Gbajabiamila told the members of the Committees that the success of the 9th House largely depended on their conducts.

