BREAKING: Fully laden tanker falls at Enugu-Onitsha expressway

A fully loaded tanker has spilled its 33,000 litres of PMS along Ugwu Onyeama by Enugu-Onitsha Expressway.

The Executive Secretary, Enugu State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Mrs Nkechi Eneh, said that the Enugu State Fire Service was contacted and the fire fighting body led by its Chief Fire Officer, Okwudili Oha, immediately moved to the scene and are currently dampening the truck to avert explosion.

“Arrangements are being made to trans-load the product. Road users are advised to exercise caution while plying the road,” she said.

Recall that there had been similar incidents in quick succession and two of the seven dead bodies of last week’s tanker fire incident in Onitsha, Anambra State were still unclaimed weekend at the Toronto Hospital where they were rushed to after the incident, while six other victims admitted there had been discharged.

Two others, Blessing Egbogu and Oluchukwu Ani, who were still receiving treatment at the hospital, maybe discharged this week.

The medical director of the hospital, Dr. Emeka Eze, while conducting a governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the 2021 election in Anambra State, Dr. Obiorah Okonkwo said their bills were being taken care of by the Anambra State government.

Okonwko, who visited the hospital and the burnt Ochanja Market, gave the patients financial support and promised that his Foundation, the Pro-value Humanity Foundation, would procure an ambulance for the market.

Addressing the traders at Ochanja, where the tanker fire incident happened, Okonkwo said in spite of the losses, Anambra people should be grateful to God because the casualty could have been much more if the destruction had started from the point where the tanker spilled its contents.

He also promised to join hands with other Nigerians, who had earlier made pledges to provide succor for the victims of the fire incident to enable them rehabilitate their businesses.

He said: “It could have been worse considering the magnitude of destruction and the miracle that happened in front of Toronto Hospital along the Upper Iweka expressway four kilometers away where the havoc took place.”

According to him, the incident had exposed the neglect of one of Africa’s biggest commercial cities, adding that Onitsha needed to be properly fixed and organized, especially when it is one of the greatest sources of the state’s Internally Generated Revenue, IGR.

“The amenities in Onitsha must be upgraded and all the infrastructure properly secured. There is no security here, which to me, is a human error. Onitsha markets should be redesigned and provided with its needs,” Okonkwo added.

