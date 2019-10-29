BREAKING: FG Unveils Methanol Policy

Says Implementation Will End Gas Flaring In Niger Delta

By Emmanuel Elebeke

In line with its plan to diversify the economy and add value to our raw materials, the Federal government on Tuesday announced the introduction of Methanol Policy to help curb gas flaring in the oil and gas sector.

The policy is aimed at ending the perennial gas flaring in Niger Delta region, supply feed stick for manufacturing sector, improve power generation, improve transportation system and replace kerosene and woods for household cookings.

The policy, when implemented is also expected to preserve the environment from harmful emissions and through a value chain of new industries in the oil and gas sector create millions of spin off jobs and also boost government revenue.

