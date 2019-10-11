Breaking: Buhari suspends international travels for cabinet members, heads of agencies

By David O Royal

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday ordered the immediate suspension of international travels by all cabinet members and heads of government agencies.

According to Willie Bassey, Director Information Office of Secretary to the Government of the Federation, in a statement, the directive is sequel to the presentation of the 2020 Appropriation Bill by the President to the National Assembly to enable ministers personally lead the process of Budget defence.

The statement read “Sequel to the presentation of the 2020 Appropriation Bill by @NGRPresident to the National Assembly, President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the immediate suspension of international travels by all Cabinet Members and Heads of Government Agencies so as to enable Honourable Ministers personally lead the process of Budget defence at the National Assembly.

“The suspension of such travels will enable Functionaries and Agencies of the Executive Arm to provide the required cooperation with the Legislature in order to ensure timely passage of the Appropriation Bill.

“Honourable Ministers who have already secured approval to travel are by this directive, required to revalidate such approvals with Mr. President after confirming the Schedule of Appearances with the relevant committees of the National Assembly.

“Furthermore, all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) have been directed to liaise with the relevant committees of the National Assembly for their Schedules of Budget defence.

Vanguard Nigeria News