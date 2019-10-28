Chilean President Sebastian Pinera on Monday announced a major cabinet reshuffle, firing his interior and finance ministers following more than a week of massive anti-government protests.

“Chile has changed, and the government also needs to change,’’ Pinera said on television.

The nationwide protests, which were sparked by metro price hikes and evolved into more general demonstrations against inequality, claimed at least 19 lives and led to widespread destruction and looting.

Gonzalo Blumel was moved from the presidency ministry to the Interior Ministry, replacing Pinera’s cousin and close collaborator Andres Chadwick.

Economist Ignacio Briones succeeded Finance Minister, Felipe Larrain.

Public works sub-secretary Lucas Palacios was appointed economy minister and Santiago mayor Karla Rubilar was named minister secretary general of the government, a post that corresponds to the government spokesperson.

Pinera also replaced his presidency, labour, national property and sports ministers.

Pinera reiterated that the government was launching a social agenda including higher pensions, lower medicine prices, higher taxes for top earners and stabilising electricity prices.

The measures have so far not stopped the protests, which continued in Santiago on Monday.

The government had a firm will to create a fairer Chile with more social justice, Pinera said.

Pledging a dialogue with social sectors that will reach all the communities and corners of the country. (NAN)

Vanguard