By Nwafor Sunday

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan zonal office, has on Monday arrested ninety-four, (94), persons suspected to be internet fraudsters, in a night party.

The operatives of the commission equally confiscated about 19 exotic cars, laptops, scores of sophisticated mobile phones and other items during the raid.

The anti-financial crimes commission which disclosed this via its facebook handle noted that the nightclub, located on the Ibadan-Iwo Expressway of the Osun State capital was popularly known as ‘Club Secret Underground’.

The wee-hour operation was sequel to an intelligence report hinting that the suspected internet fraudsters were organising a night party for Sunday, October 13, during which some of them intended to celebrate their loots.

A discreet operation on the club had earlier been carried out to ascertain the authenticity of the intelligence.

The confirmation, therefore, led to the mega raid effected this morning.

The suspects are currently undergoing further interrogation, and would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

Vanguard