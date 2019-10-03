Breaking: CRUTECH final year elementary education student butchered in Calabar

By Ike Uchechukwu

A final year student of the Cross River University of Technology, CRUTECH, Felix Egot was on Thursday afternoon hacked to death by gunmen near the SUG secretariat in the school premises.

An eyewitness told Vanguard that Felix assailants came in through a bush path as some of “their men” were also on ground to monitor the victim who was shot and also severed his throat.

The eyewitness said: “The assailants numbering about five came into the school premises from a community behind the school, laid wait for their victim before striking.

“Immediately they saw him, they went for him and shot him severally, after he fell to the ground they approached him and severed his neck and throat with machetes probably in a bid to take off his head.

“But they later left him and escaped through the same bush path they came from before student had the courage to gather. Some female students were also brushed by stray bullets,” he said.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Irene Ugbo, confirmed the death of the undergraduate on the telephone.

Ugbo said that policemen were already on ground to maintain peace and order in the institution and to also forestall break down of law and return calm to the place.

Her words: “As we speak, our men are on the ground at the venue of the incident. The cult clash claimed one life of an undergraduate.

“He was killed through a gunshot. The Divisional Police Officer in that area is on the ground now and the area is under control,” she said.