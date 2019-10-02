By Ike Uchechukwu

A Federal High Court sitting in Calabar presided over by Justice Simon Amobeda has set Friday, October 4, 2019, for it’s ruling on the bail application for journalist and activist, Mr Agba Jalingo.

Agba is facing trial for alleged treason, terrorism and attempts to topple the Cross River State Government.

The Court will also rule on the preliminary objection on the bail application filed by the prosecution counsel, Mr Dennis Tarhemba.

In his argument, the counsel to Jalingo, Mr Attah Ochinke relied on the motion, the further affidavit filed and section 161 subsection 2 of the Administration of Criminal Justice act to demand that He be admitted to bail.

Jalingo is to remain remanded in Prison custody till the next Court date.

One of Jalingo’s counsel, Mr James Ibor told journalists that he was happy with the proceedings of the day.

His words: “I am very impressed that finally, the Court has taken our application for bail.

“We can only be hopeful that it will go on our way,” Ibor said and posited that: “The issue of bail is at the discretion of Court. So, if it doesn’t go in our favour, there is no cause for alarm. We will go ahead with the hearing.”

Vanguard learned that Jalingo was arrested in his Lagos residence by men attached to the Intelligence Response Team of the Nigerian Police on August 22, 2019.

He spent 34 days in Police detention and was arraigned on September 25, 2019, where he pleaded not guilty to the four charges preferred against him. He was remanded in prison custody.