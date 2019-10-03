Breaking: Court jails ex-Perm Sec Clement Ilo 5 years for fraud

By Henry Ojelu

A Lagos High Court sitting in Ikeja today sentenced former Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Labour and Productivity, Dr. Illoh Onubuogo Clement for five years imprisonment for N14.6 million fraud.

Clement Ilo was arraigned before the Lagos High Court in 2017 for allegedly awarding fictitious contracts to himself, using his personal company and friends while supervising numerous programs such as the Subsidy Reinvestment and Empowerment Programme (SURE-P).

One of the counts reads: “That you, Clement Illoh, a.k.a Clement & Bob Associate, on or about 28th January, 2015 at Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this honorable court whilst still a Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, dishonestly converted to your own use the sum of N14,176,000.00(Fourteen Million, One Hundred and Seventy- six Thousand Naira ) from the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency(NIMASA), and you hereby committed an offense contrary to Section 279(1)(b) & 285(6) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State No,11,2011.”

After over two years of trial, Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo found Clement Ilo guilty of the charges brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The judge also ordered him to pay back N14million back to the federal government.

