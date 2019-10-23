BREAKING: Buhari renames communications tech ministry

By Prince Osuagwu

President Muhammadu Buhari has renamed the Communications Technology Ministry to Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.

The development, Vanguard gathered, was in answer to the prayers of the current Minister of Communications, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, who wishes that it be so, to properly position and empower the Ministry to fulfil Digital economy objectives.

The new ministry will now have the full stature to capture the goals of digitalisation of the Nigerian economy in line with the Economic Growth and Recovery Plan (EGRP).

In a statement by the special duties office of the Presidency, signed by Mrs Philomena Oshodin, a deputy director, Oshodin said Pantami believes that the former name was not only limited in pursuing the objectives of a digital economy but obsolete as it did not reflect the trends as emphasized by the International Telecommunications Union (ITU).

The change of name is expected to propel the Ministry to reposition its strategic objectives to accelerate growth and social inclusion.