Breaking: Buhari Approves N10bn Intervention Fund For Enugu Airport

President Muhammadu Buhari has on Thursday approved the sum of N10billion as an intervention fund for the upgrade of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

The President disclosed this via his official handle @MBuhari

“I have approved the sum of N10billion for an Intervention fund for the upgrade of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu. I have the assurance of the Minister of Aviation that the work will be done speedily and to the highest standards.

“Even as we have many items competing for our limited resources, we will continue to prioritize infrastructure investments in every part of the country. It is our responsibility to ensure Nigeria’s infrastructure is fixed; we will keep doing this,” President Buhari tweeted.