BREAKING: Another fuel tanker tumbles, explodes in Onitsha

Another petrol tanker has exploded along Enugu-Onitsha expressway by Bessoy filling station, Onitsha, Anambra state.

The incident, coming barely 48hours after lives were lost following fuel tanker explosion in Upper Iweka and Ochanja market, was said to have occurred around Omaba Phase 2 at the wee hours of Friday.

The tanker carrying petrol was said to have tumbled in the middle of the road, spilling its contents along the drainages.

According to reports, some residents near the area ran out of their buildings for fear of being consumed by the inferno.

Vanguard Nigeria News