Breaking News
Translate

BREAKING: AMCON lobbies National Assembly on emergence of Arik as national carrier

On 8:08 pmIn Business, Newsby
Arik
Arik Air

Reports reaching Vanguard has indicated that the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria, AMCON, has on Monday appealed to the National Assembly to reform the aviation sector for the emergence of Arik Airlines as the nation’s national carrier.

Also read: Arik Air notifies passengers of flight disruptions

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.