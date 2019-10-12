BREAKING: Aisha Buhari departs London

Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, has departed London.

Aisha Buhari shared a tweet announcing her departure and thanking the wife of the Nigerian Ambassador to the United Kingdom for seeing her off.

Wife of the Nigerian Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Mrs Modupe Oguntade seeing me off. Thank you so much madam pic.twitter.com/nzpQenhq78 — Aisha M. Buhari (@aishambuhari) October 12, 2019

Aisha Buhari, who had not been involved in public engagements found time to tweet about the sex for grade scandal and the International Day for Girl Child.

The observation supports more opportunity for girls and increases awareness of gender inequality faced by girls worldwide based upon their gender.

The celebration of the day also “reflects the successful emergence of girls and young women as a distinct cohort in development policy, programming, campaigning and research.

”Today, I join millions of girls around the world to celebrate this year’s international day of the girl-child, the theme for this year’s celebration is “GirlForce: Unscripted and Unstoppable,” she tweeted.

Aisha Buhari expressed appreciation on the progress made on the advocacy by women groups on the need to protect their folk against any forms of gender-based violence.

”I am happy to note the progress that has been made in the area of activism by girls to protect their gender.

”I want to state that more needs to be done especially to address gender-based violence which seems to be more pronounced recently and all hands must be on deck to achieve this.”

Vanguard