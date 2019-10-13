Brazil should be worried about Super Eagles ― Ndidi

Nigeria and Leceister City midfield maestro Wilfred Ndidi has warned Brazil against focusing on Alex Iwobi but the entire Super Eagles team when they go head to head in an international friendly in Singapore on Sunday.

The match at National Stadium in Kallang would be the second-ever clash between the two sides at senior level after Brazil beat Nigeria 3-0 in Lagos 16 years ago.

Following Brazil’s assistant coach Cleber Xavier’s comments earlier in the week singling out Everton forward Iwobi as the biggest threat to the five-time world champions, Ndidi has warned the Selecao against focusing on one man.

Brazil don’t have to worry about Alex only, they have to worry about our whole team,” Ndidi told The Strait Times.

Ndidi expects a tough match on Sunday and feels Brazil will offer the perfect challenge for the young Super Eagles side to gain international football experience.

Brazil is a good team and it is not going to be easy,” Ndidi said. “But this is why we are here, we want to see where we are at. The game will serve as a test for our young team trying to get experience for these types of games in tournaments.”

Ndidi has maintained his fine form for his club, leading the Premier League tackle charts with 35 tackles.

Source: Goal

