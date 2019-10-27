There has been a tinge of disappointment at the number of high-profile stars not present for the FIFA U-17 World Cup due to take place in Brazil. Yet there are still many potential superstars present in South America, including Spain’s own jewel, Pedri.

Here, we look at 10 of them

Pedri (Las Palmas/Spain)

He has won a place in the senior team at Las Palmas, scoring three goals and adding three assists in 10 matches.

Barcelona have already secured his signature for a fee of five million euros and will be eagerly anticipating his performances in the tournament. Having been dubbed as the heir to Andres Iniesta, the midfielder is incredibly creative from the right side.

Nai Unuvar (Ajax/Netherlands)

One of the stars of the Dutch team, Unuvar was in the squad which won the European Championship, although he only played a minor role. He became the first 15-year-old to score in the final of an Under-17 European Championship and provides a goal threat from midfield.

He plays football in a magical way with flicks, skills and clever passes.

Talles Magno (Vasco da Gama/Brazil)

In the absence of Reinier, Magno will be in charge of leading the line for Brazil’s team in their own tournament. At just 17, he has accumulated 15 matches at senior level and has scored two goals. He’s not a traditional forward as he enjoys dropping into deeper positions and even drifting onto the left.

Steve Mvoue (AS Azur Star/Cameroon)

The Most Valuable Player of the Under-17 African Cup, he is also one of the few players to have tasted senior international football.

He already has a pre-agreement signed with Toulouse.

Matias Palacios (San Lorenzo/Argentina)

Palaciosmakes Argentina’s team tick in attacking scenarios, scoring three goals in the Under-17 South American championship.

He’s the player that most resembles his coach Pablo Aimarand has already tasted senior football with San Lorenzo.

Jun Nishikawa (Cerezo Osaka/Japan)

Barcelona have already expressed their interest in the Japanese player after he was the MVP of the Under-17 Asian Cup, and he is very versatile across midfield.

He is fantastic going forward and is equally adept with either foot.

Adil Aouchiche (PSG/France)

Having won the Pichichi in the Under-17 European Championships, the PSG forward is a candidate for Player of the Tournament in Brazil and Thomas Tuchel has already rewarded him with a senior debut.

He has a sense for goals, although one criticism would be that he doesn’t take part in much build-up play.

Zito Luvumba (Primeiro Agosto/Angola)

Angolacalled up one of the most talked-about Under-17 prospects in Zito Luvumba, with the player considered a goal machine.

He was the top scorer at the Under-17 African Championship with four goals and has already had a trial with Manchester United.

He can play all across the front line and is incredibly fast, while he can force defenders into mistakes.

Efrain Alvarez (LA Galaxy/Mexico)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic described him as the biggest talent in MLS and both Mexico and the United States are fighting for his international services, but it appears as though Alvarez prefers El Tri.

He scored three goals in the Under-17 CONCACAF Tournament and has an excellent left foot.

Fernando Ovelar (Cerro Porteno/Paraguay)

At just 15 years old, Ovelarwill be one of the youngest players at the tournament in Brazil, yet he has already shown a fearless streak having debuted in the senior team with Cerro Porteno at 14.

He loves to drive forward with the ball at his feet and he is considered the outstanding young prospect in Paraguayan football at this moment.

Source: Marca.com

Vanguard News