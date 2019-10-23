Breaking News
Translate

Boy,6, dies in a well in Kano

On 2:49 pmIn Newsby

The Kano State Fire Service on Wednesday confirmed the death of a six-year-old boy, Mas’udu Yus’hua, in a well at Danbare Quarters in Kumbotso Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

Photo of well that Spanish toddler fell into

The spokesman for the service, Alhaji Saidu Mohammed, disclosed this while speaking with the News Agency Of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano.

Mohammed said that the incident occurred at about 11:39 a.m., on Wednesday.

“We received a distress call in the early hours of Wednesday from one Malam Sani Maikaji, at about 11:39 am, that a boy had fallen inside a well.

Also read: Many Nigerians can’t sing National Anthem, recite Pledge ― Lai Mohammed

“On receiving the information, we quickly sent our rescue team to the scene at about 11:45 a.m.

“Yus’hua was found dead and his corpse was later handed over to the ward head of Danbare, Alhaji Magaji Kasim,” he said.

Mohammed said the cause of the incident is still being investigated.

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.