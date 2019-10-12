Borno/Yobe customs command generates ₦70 Million in six months

Bala Ajiya, Damaturu

The Borno/Yobe states command of the Nigeria Customs Service has generated 71,013,547.25 Million Naira in six months, despite the activities of insurgents in the two states.

Comptroller of Customs in the two states, Mallam Aliyu Abdullahi Biu disclosed this in an exclusive interview with Vanguard in Damaturu.

According to him, the command exceeded its revenue target of Ten Million by about 8.2 per cent in the first two quarters of the year, adding that it is set to do better even in this last quarter.

The bulk of the revenue collected was realised from import duties mainly on Dry fish, Gum Arabic, sesame seeds, groundnut, cake, potash, live animals, beans and polypropylene.

The comptroller, however, cited the activities of the Boko- Haram insurgents, and the incessant attacks on trader and security agencies along Gamboru, Banki and Geidam axis as one of the challenges facing the command.

” Another factor mitigating against the customs operation in this command is the vast porous sandy terrain borders that require the use of special purpose vehicles, the mine infested trade routes and lack of viable cottage industries that could generate exercise revenue,” he said

He said the custom command seized different contraband items like rice, vegetable oil, sugar, second-hand vehicles, soap, second-hand clothing and used tyres valued at over 20 million Naira.

Commending other sister security agencies for their cooperation, Malla Aliyu Abdullahi said with the hard push against Boko Haram Insurgents by the army, the revenue profile of the command is likely going to increase in the coming months.

