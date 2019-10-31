Borno re-introduces monthly environmental sanitation

Borno State Government on Thursday re-introduced the monthly environmental sanitation to protect the environment.

The state Commissioner for Environment, Mr. Kabir Wanori, stated this at a press conference in Maiduguri, the state capital.

He said the government had approved the conduct of the exercise on the first Saturdays of every month, with effect from November 2.

He said the exercise would be inaugurated by Governor Babagana Zulum, adding that the ministry had created seven divisions within Maiduguri metropolis to facilitate smooth conduct of the maiden exercise in the area.

Wanori revealed that 457 environmental health personnel, 2, 700 community health workers, 1, 768 environmental vanguards and 150 community-Based Associations (CBOs) would be deployed for the exercise.

He said: “A healthy environment is key to enhancing the well-being of the people. The need to keep a clean environment calls for the support of everybody to complement the efforts of the government to achieve a clean environment.

“The ministry is calling on security agencies to participate in the exercise, while households are expected to keep a clean environment.

“There will be no movement of vehicles and persons on November 2, between 7:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m., except persons on essential duties.

“I urge the people to come out en mass and participate to ensure successful implementation of the exercise.” (NAN)

Vanguard