The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Chief Gani Adams, on Thursday said the closure of the nation’s land border has grave economic implications on people of South-West in particular, and Nigeria as a nation.

Adams made the assertion on Thursday at the 2019 Olokun Festival at Suntan Beach, Badagry, Lagos State.

According to Adams, the border closure largely affects us more in the South-West than any other regions.

“The Federal Government had ordered the closure of the border, but unfortunately, the closure seems suspicious to me.

“This portends grave danger to us, because the economic implications of the border closure will largely affect us more in the South-West than any other regions.

“Let me express my worry over the closure of the Nigeria-Benin Border,” he said.

The Aare Onakakanfo also decried the deplorable state of road to Badagry, saying it had hindered the socioeconomic development of the town.

“For the past seven years, Badagry had been abandoned with no facilities. I have said it severally that this road is bad.

“The road has become a death trap for commuters plying the route daily.

“For instance, travelling between Badagry and Mile Two has always been an unpleasant experience these days.

“Imagine the kind of impression this would have on foreigners and tourists coming through the West African Coast to Badagry,” he said.

On Olokun Festival, Adams said it was interesting to say openly that Olokun is usually a blessing in disguise for Badagry and its environs.

“It is a deity that brings wealth to any society or state that celebrate it. Olokun remains the harbinger of peace and tranquility.

“Olokun deity has a strong foothold, it cuts across religious borders.

“Both Muslims and Christians, as well as the traditionalists, always respect the spiritual relevance of Olokun and Olosa deities.

“Badagry has a rich cultural history. It is usually a centre of attraction for tourists and travellers.

“As an historic town, Badagry has the first storey building in Nigeria. This is where the point of no return is located.

“Apart from that, we are all aware of the serene environment, and the peaceful atmosphere in Badagry is not accidental, but spiritual,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that many traditional rulers, chiefs, and important personalities graced the festival.

They were the Akran of Badagry, Aholu Meyi Toyi 1, Oba Oluyemisi Ajayi, the Alado of Ado Awaye, Oba Alabi Adeyemi, the Onikoyi of Ikoyi.

Others include Jagun of Oyo Kingdom, Chief Ayoade Adewuyi, Basorun of Oyo, Chief Ayoola.

