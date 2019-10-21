Bolivian president celebrates fourth term victory in general elections

President Evo Morales announced today the victory of the Socialist Movement (MAS) for the fourth time in a row in the general elections of Bolivia, after knowing the preliminary results of Sunday’s polls.

Morales said at a press conference late midnight Sunday, from the Quemado Palace, former headquarters of the Presidency, that ‘we won once more, four consecutive historical and unedited elections.’

We thank, the president stressed, the national and departmental electoral authorities for this new victory in Bolivia.

The ruler informed that the MAS has secured the absolute majority in the Chamber of Deputies and the majority in the Senate. Morales said this victory is due to the people’s awareness, and they will wait until ‘the last vote counted to continue with our process of change,’ he said.

On the other hand, the ruling Movement to Socialism (MAS) outperforms its closest rival, the conservative alliance of the Citizen Community (CC), in five of the nine departments of the country, according to partial results released Sunday night.

The MAS surpasses CC in the departments of Cochabamba (55.1 percent); La Paz (52.3); Potosí (48.6); Oruro (47.6) and Pando (43.8), according to the data reported by the Supreme Electoral Court (TSE) with 83 percent of the votes counted.

Nationally, the MAS marches first in the count with 45.71 percent of the votes valid on this day. CC leads the MAS in the departments of Santa Cruz (47.3); Chuquisaca (46.3), Tarija (42.7) and Beni (36.9).

According to the projections of specialists, the numbers could still vary, although they consider the victory of the MAS and President Evo Morales consolidated.

