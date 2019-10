Boko Haram : Army releases 25 children held over suspected links with armed groups

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-THE Nigerian Army, Thursday, released 25 children who have been held in its administrative custody over suspected affiliation with some armed groups in the North East.

The children comprising 23 boys and two girls were freed after they were cleared of suspected ties armed groups in the region bringing a total number of children released so far this year in similar circumstances to 44.

The release of the children who were taken away from their families and communities,was achieved following the intervention of the United Nations Children’s Fund,UNICEF,which has been working in the country to ensure that children affected by comflicts reunite with their families.

The international agency,in a statement through its Communication Specialist,Dr Godfrey Njoku,obtained by Vanguard in Abuja,quoted Pernille Ironside,UNICEF Nigeria Acting Representative as saying that “UNICEF will continue working to ensure that all conflict affected children are reunited with their families, have hope of fulfilling their dreams and their human rights.”

The statement read in full:”Twenty-three boys and two girls were released today from Nigerian Army administrative custody after being cleared of suspected ties with armed groups. This brings the number of children released this year to 44.

“These are children taken away from their families and communities, deprived of their childhood, education, health-care, and of the chance to grow up in a safe and enabling environment.

“The children have been handed over to the Borno State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development and will be kept at a UNICEF supported Transit Centre whilst efforts to reunite them with their families and reintegrate them back to their communities are underway.

” They will access medical and psychosocial support, education, vocational training and informal apprenticeships, and opportunities to improve their livelihoods.

“We have made progress, but we would like to see all children suspected of involvement with armed groups, transfered out of military custody to the care of the relevant local authorities as quickly as possible to facilitate their return to their families and communities, spending minimal, if any, time in detention.

“As we commemorate the 30th Anniversary for the Convention of the Rights of the Child this year, we must collectively commit to do more for the protection, well-being and development of children in Nigeria, including by ensuring that they are not recruited or used in conflicts in the first place,” said Ironside.

“Since 2016, a total of 2,499 people including 1,627 children have been cleared of association with non-state armed groups. UNICEF and partners continue to provide age and gender appropriate community-based reintegration support services to all affected children and other vulnerable children in communities that are at risk of recruitment by armed groups.”