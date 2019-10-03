BMW flagships, SUV, Sedan settle in Banana Island

By Theodore Opara

COSCHARIS Motors, representatives of BMW in Nigeria made history recently when it unveiled two high-end BMW cars, sedan and Sport Activity Vehicle at the same time. The venue was Banana Island luxury estate, Ikoyi, Lagos, which is regarded as one of the most expensive estates in Africa.

The event was at the recent annual carnival organised by the estate.

In attendance at the carnival were captains of industry, eminent personalities and representatives of some countries who came to display their cultural heritage at the venue.

The two BMW cars were the all new BMW 7 Series sedan, and the BMW X7 Sport Activity Vehicle which are the flagships in the SUV and sedan segments that are making their debut in Nigeria.

The new 7 Series is a direct competitor to the Mercedes-Benz S-Class Maybach and is loaded with array of features to woo customers in this segment while the X7 which is entering the market for the first time will be challenging Range Rover Autobiography and Mercedes-Benz G-Class in their segment. Both can be described as height of luxury and performance in the high-end luxury vehicle segment.

Speaking at the unveiling the President/CEO of Coscharis Group, Dr. Cosmas Maduka said “we are very excited to welcome you as you’ve graciously decided to celebrate with us at the launch of the first ever BMW X7 Sports Activity Vehicle and the new 7 series, which is in its sixth generation.”

The Coscharis president who specifically chose the estate for the launch of the two products because of the quality of the residents said. “The X7 reveal is the very first in our market, meaning this estate has the privilege of being the first to view and host this model. Clearly, the BMW X7 and 7 Series are both flagship in their respective segments (luxury SUV and sedan). We are glad to have this launch here given the global representation at this festival, which by extension, helps to cement the global feel and acceptance of these BMW brands.”

According to him, for the first time ever in the history of BMW, the BMW 7 series, which has remained a benchmark for luxury sedans, comes as a SAV – the X7. The BMW X7 as the latest premium Sports Activity Vehicle is designed to reflect the personality and requirements of the owner. It not only adds a new top model to the BMW X family, but also defines a progressive approach to luxury for the BMW brand.

The X7 offers standard three row seating for seven with optional second-row captain’s chairs offering a more exclusive seating arrangement for six standard two-axle air suspension, 21-inch alloy wheels and advanced driver assistance systems ensures that the new BMW X7 lives up to expectations of style, driver engagement, passenger comfort and all-weather and all-terrain capability.

While we are here to celebrate our diversity and culture, we are proud to reveal a unifying first ever BMW X7 and a new 7 Series. These vehicles are borderless on-road power, competency and capability.

But to really appreciate these BMW vehicles you need to understand the levels of refinement and innovation captured in them and to experience this, ladies and gentlemen, we need you to book a test drive appointment with our team now.

Expect details of the new flagships in future editions.