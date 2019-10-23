BMO lauds judiciary on forfeiture of corruption proceeds

The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO), has commended the judiciary for granting order for forfeiture of properties believed to be proceeds of corruption.

In a statement signed by its Chairman Niyi Akinsiju, in Abuja on Wednesday, BMO said that the court order was a clear sign of renewed vigour of the anti-graft crusade of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

“The Judiciary also deserves commendation for aiding in the steps that would eventually lead to permanent forfeiture of top-of-the-range properties belonging to high profile politicians and public office holders to the Federal Government,’’ he said.

Akinsiju described the spate of forfeiture as confirmation of Buhari’s readiness to intensify the fight against corruption and corrupt practices.

“It is unprecedented; in 24 hours, Nigeria recorded a major boost in the war against corruption with three separate decisions by two Federal High Courts in Lagos and one in Abuja for the interim forfeiture of no fewer than 28 high-end properties.

“It all began with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) securing a court order to hold on to two houses belonging to former Senate President Bukola Saraki, located in high-brow Ikoyi in Lagos State.

“The property was said to have been acquired by Saraki while he was the governor of Kwara State with funds taken directly from government coffers.

“And barely a day later, another court also in Lagos ordered the forfeiture of three landed property belonging to Kola Aluko, an associate of former Minister of Petroleum Resources Diezani Allison-Madueke, and which the EFCC valued at N6.42 billion.

“The court also granted authority to the Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government to hold on to 23 property in four states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) belonging to the former Chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina,” he said.

He noted that Maina was only an Assistant Director in the Federal Civil Service.

According to him, now that the government has raised the bar in the anti-corruption war, it deserves more support from Nigerians for the success of the crusade.