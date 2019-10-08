Blow by blow account of Buhari’s 2020 Budget presentation at NASS

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Slated time for President Muhammadu Buhari’s presentation of the 2020 budget proposal was 2 pm on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, but as early as 8 am, the National Assembly (NASS) complex had become heavy with a security presence.

Most offices were shut down and humans and vehicular movements were restricted. Entrance to the complex was strictly on identification with a special tag.

For Journalists, it was a red tag boldly written “P”. Any other staff of the National Assembly that was relevant to the occasion wore a tag captioned “N”.

Before 12 pm, all the accreditation processes which actually began on Monday night had been concluded and a red rug rolled for official entry of the President.

At this time, security details from the Presidential Villa, Abuja had also arrived and assumed the security of the complex.

By 12:30 pm, the Green Chamber of the House of Representatives, venue for the joint session had become alive for the “big” occasion.

Obviously, the members, most of them greenhorns who were enthusiastically looking forward to see President Muhammadu Buhari for the first time at a close range had taken their seats in the chamber.

Maybe, the closer the President had come to them, prior to now, was on television.

By 1:31 pm, the Speaker of the House, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila filed into the chamber with the principal officers behind, clad in white Babaringa (flowing gown) and a cap to match.

As usual, members stood along the aisle, exchanging banters, pleasantries and shaking hands with them.

At I:34 pm, the speaker climbed to the podium, hit the gavel for attention, then called for prayers.

Hardly had he done than a chant of “Gbaja” and “Wase”, the Deputy Speaker filled the air.

Apparently, the chants were in solidarity to their leadership but obviously, they were infantile as no occasion in the immediate instance warranted it. But it was short-lived.

By 1:36 pm, the prayer was said followed by the National Pledge.

By 1:37 pm, the House Leader, Hon. Ado Doguwa was beckoned by the Speaker to move a motion to suspend the House rules and admit the senators and other invited guests into the chamber.

Doguwa did that and the motion got seconded by the Minority Leader, Hon Ndudi Elumelu.

At exactly, 1:45 pm, the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan walked into the chamber amid pleasantries with the members.

He also went up to the podium to take his seat. He too was dressed in white babarigan with a cap to match, just like the Speaker.

The hall was still noisy with members speaking in hush tones.

Indeed, it was a big day for new lawmakers who had waited with perhaps, bated breath to see President Buhari in flesh and blood before them.

At this time, members of the Executive Council, the ministers, the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adams Oshiomhole walked into the chamber

At exactly, 2 pm, the Army band, colourfully seated at the gallery heralded the arrival of the President with a scintillating tune.

President, right on time, walked into chamber with everyone upstanding as a mark of respect and protocol.

He went to the already seated Senate President and the House Speaker to shake hands with them.

Again, the shouts of “Baba”, “Gbaja” returned, filling the air.

By 2:02 pm, the Army band soloed the National Anthem.

At 2:04 pm, the Senate President called the House to order asking for opening prayers. “Let us seek the intervention of Almighty God”, he said.

Muslim prayer was said by Senator Abdulfatia Buhari while the deputy chief whip of the House, Hon. Nkiru Onyejiocha said the Christian Prayer.

At 2: 07 pm, the Senate President read his address.

He said that work will commence immediately on the budget, hoping that all Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs of government will come for their defence to significantly realize the avowed January to December budget cycle.

He was done by 2:16 pm, inviting President Buhari to make his presentation.

Just about when the President was up to speak, his Aide camp, ADC, from behind rushed with a glass of water and his prepared speech to the podium.

President Buhari rose from his seat and moved to his customized presidential lectern in full length, size and weight.

At this time, papers shuffled, cameras clicked and the President began his address at exactly 2:17 pm.

Just before he began in earnest, he cleared his throat and pulled an anecdote.

“Please, pardon my voice. I have a cold as a result of working hard”, he said.

The joke elicited some laughs, laughter, smiles and claps from the lawmakers.

Then he went ahead to deliver his address, reeling out the highlights of the performance of the 2019 budget and the expectations from the proposed 2020 budget estimates.

At 2:57 pm, the President was done, taking a total of 40 minutes from 2:17 pm.

There was standing ovation as he ended his speech. Again, he drank his water from the same crystal glass cup advanced by his ADC.

The Presentation

Later, Buhari was led to present the document on the lower table before the presiding officers.

Customarily and respectively, he took a bow before them and to the generality of the lawmakers.

He later returned to the podium to resume his seat. Time was 2:59 pm.

Then, on the podium, he conversed briefly with Senate President, later took his seat and drank his water again.

Water, they say, is life and the president having spoken for 40 minutes in his condition apparently needed some rejuvenation. The time now was 3:00 pm.

Vote of Thanks

With the event gradually ebbing, it was now time for the Speaker of the House, Gbajabiamila to address the audience subsumed in a vote of thanks. Time was 3:01 pm.

It was a short one and by 3:07, Gbajabiamila was done.

Swiftly, the Senate President and chairman, if you like Director-General of the occasion called for the closing prayer.

A House member was called to say the Muslim prayer while Senator Istafanus Gyang from Plateau was called for the Christian Prayer.

He rendered what could be described as a national prayer, pleading God to prevail on Nigeria’s leaders to inculcate the spirit of national inclusion in their approach and dealings with compatriots. Time was 3:10pm.

A there was a loud “Amen” in the chorus at the end. Time 3:12 pm

Just immediately afterwards, the army signalled the National Anthem. Then, followed by some tuneful music which came oozing out from the band.

The President filed out with his entourage, including the Ministers, shaking hands with lawmakers on his way out.

