Blackout hits Agbarho, Ughelli communities in Delta state

By Jimitota Onoyume, Ughelli

Agbarho and several communities in Ughelli north local government area have been in darkness for over a week.

Residents of Agbarho who spoke to the Vanguard said the power outage started since penultimate Thursday, appealing to the Benin Electricity Distribution Company, BEDC to take steps to fix the lingering problem.

Some of them said they were bitter that since the blackout hit the community and other parts of the local government there had been no word from the electricity company to consumers on the cause of the problem.

“ We have been depending on Okada riders for information on the likely cause of the blackout that is going to two weeks in the area. Some told us it was a cable that snapped. But they could not say where it happened. “, a lady resident on Orokpokpo road, Agbarho said.

The residents in Agbarho also lamented the pain they had been going through as a result of the pitch darkness in the area. Sadly a man who identified himself as Fred said he just paid his electricity bills few days ago before the whole area plunged into darkness.

‘It has not been easy buying fuel since the blackout. Cold rooms are the worst hit because many of them are already out of business. “, Fred said.

Meantime, Vanguard gathered that a High tension cable snapped at Otowvwodo market area in Ughelli, headquarters of Ughelli North local government area, a development that also plunged several parts of the local government in total darkness.

Chairman of the local government, Mr. Godwin Adode said he was happy nobody died from the incident, adding he enjoined those selling petroleum product in jerrycans under the high tension wire to relocate.

A staff of BEDC who did not want to be mentioned said the cable that snapped affected a 33kva that supplies power.

Vanguard News