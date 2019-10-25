Bishop Sam Zuga’s free medical treatment storms Igala Land

…grabs Award of Excellence

By Rita Chioma

The General Overseer of House of Joy ministry, Bishop Sam Zuga recently launched his free Medical treatment in four different states in Nigeria.

Few days after he successfully organized a massive free Medical treatment in Yola, capital of Adamawa State, Sam Zuga foundation has again launched it’s free medical treatment in Igala Land, Kogi state.

As expected, the turnout for the free medical treatment was another milestone recorded for the progress of Sam Zuga free medical treatment Foundation.

He was also honoured with an award of excellence as well as gifted with free land which is aimed at building Sam Zuga free medical treatment center.

The Overwhelmed Bishop in his speech to the good people of Attah Igala said; “Thank you Attah Igala, the District Head of Ejule and the entire people of Igala land, for accepting my Free medical treatment program.

I thank you for the reception, the award, the honour, the land you donated for building of Samzuga foundation free medical center, above all, believing in me.

God of heaven will surely meet you at the point of your needs.”

Vanguard