Binatone unveils Trade Fair package for customers

By Moses Nosike

It is going to be a rewarding time at this year’s Lagos International Trade Fair with Binatone celebrating its 45th Anniversary in Nigeria.

The fully Air Conditioned Binatone Stand will have on offer fabulous deals and numerous freebies for every purchase made at the Fair ground which will take place at Tafawa Balewa Square complex, Onikan in Lagos between November 1st and 10th.

The Managing Director, Global Appliances Nigeria Limited, the Sole distributors of Binatone products in Nigeria, Mr Prasun Banerjee said that the gesture is part of the company’s decision to enable its teeming customers to check out its wide product range in domestic and kitchen appliances, cooling as well as power protection products.

“Binatone, founded in the UK in 1958, commenced operations in Nigeria in 1974 and has been consistently delighting customers with high quality, innovative products at affordable prices.

In the spirit of celebrating its 45th anniversary and as well considering the purchasing power of Nigerians, Mr Banerjee disclosed that apart from give out discount on all purchases, there will be specially branded assured gifts like kitchen utensil tools and calendars for every purchase.

Banerjee said that on the purchase of select Binatone products during the Trade Fair additional Binatone products as free gifts will be given to customers.

“He explained further that a full range of company’s products that will be on display during the fair include Multi-functional Gourmet Machine and Yam pounders, wide range of Fans and Air coolers and the innovative Bluetooth Tower Music Fan etc. There would be power protection products like Surge protection devices and the 10 KVA centralized stabilizer, suitable for an entire house. Small Domestic appliances like the wide range of heavy weight & high-power Irons with Binatone’s Magi-cloth (specially designed to absorb the extra heat that would otherwise spoil an expensive, dress, shirt or suit), would be on display.

“Apart from innovation, outstanding design and unbeatable value for money, we continue to offer our two years warranty to every customer on every Binatone product. We want to use this opportunity of the Trade Fair to encourage our loyal and valued customers to shop for the Christmas and New Year celebrations”.

Vanguard