Big Dutchman, AFOS foundation to boost food production

By Juliet Umeh

Agri-Tech Company, Big Dutchman, recently started a training partnership with a German NGO, AFOS Foundation to improve efficiency in agriculture production in Nigeria.

Big Dutchman, a subsidiary of Big Dutchman International said the partnership will focus on a dual vocational training for livestock technicians. The programme, Technical Vocational Education Training, TVET, is aimed to improve the efficiency of local agricultural value chains and create a skilled workforce within the Nigerian agricultural industry.

It said the training will be carried out in close co-operation with companies in the field of livestock and crop business within Lagos and Ibadan Nigeria.

According to the company, the training will consist of 11 classroom modules. These modules will cover the entire value chain of poultry production, as well as, further instructions in economics, record keeping and people business. After one week class room training, the trainees will go back to their work place and will be exposed to other fields within their companies.

Managing Director of the company, Thomas Ogundiran, said the partnership will create future pacesetting technicians within the industry.

He said, “The Nigerian agriculture industry currently has a shortage of skilled technicians. For us to truly leverage the financial and technological interventions that are expected to guide Nigeria towards agricultural self-sufficiency, we need innovative technicians who are pace setters in the agricultural industry.”

Also the company’s Human Resource Manager, Ms. Linda Itabor, encouraged other stakeholders to place priority on youth empowerment in Nigeria.

She said, “Big Dutchman will provide training on poultry equipment for all trainees and improve the technical skills of all cooperating companies.”

She added that the training will run for over a year and will equip the participants with the relevant skills needed to ensure optimization of their job roles.

Vanguard