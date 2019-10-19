Big Brother Naija: Did Mercy Lambo lie about her butt job?

Ayo Onikoyi

The winner of the Big Brother Naija Season 4 themed ‘Pepper Dem’ Mercy Eke fondly called Mercy Lambo, the ‘Queen of Highlights’ has brusquely denied having gone under surgical knives to have butt implants.

Mercy, who was the centre of attraction at the press briefing in her honour on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at the Super Sports office in Ilupeju for the presentation of her N60 million prize spat out the denial in reaction to Saturday Quickie’s query on how much she really spent to have her butt job done.

She had said: “ I don’t understand what you are saying but if I heard you correctly the answer is ‘no’. I didn’t do any surgery. You can believe anything you want to believe but my answer is ‘no’.” It was supposed to be her moment of glory but she was under immense pressure from journalists who swarmed around her like bees. So, she was let off the hook quickly and didn’t explain whether it was the butt job she was denying or the N5 million she allegedly claimed to have spent getting the job done.

But looking back at some of the moments in the House it would seem the BBNaija first woman winner wasn’t telling the whole truth because on several occasions she revealed she spent N5 million to get her butt looking as sexy as it looks. In fact, the picturesque sight of her bum, coupled with the tight-fitting dresses she wore in the House to maximise its effects and sprawling opulence is one of the reasons she’s nicknamed ‘Queen of Highlights”

In one of her heated moments with Tacha, she fired the disqualified Housemate that with all her life savings she could not afford her butt. Thereafter, she put the price tag at N5 million.

Also in a spat with the second runner-up of the show, Frodd, who she nominated several times for eviction, it was revealed that her butt is not real. Frodd got her mad by telling her his own girl’s butt is real unlike hers, to which Mercy replied, “ I like it like that”. Again, she didn’t deny having the butt job.

Fast forward to post Big Brother House, Mercy, in the presence of the press community blatantly denied having a false butt.

