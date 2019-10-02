By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

Biafra

As the euphoria of the 59th Independence celebration of Nigeria is still filling the air space, the General Overseer of Mount Zion Faith Global Ministries Inc. a.k.a By Fire By Fire, Nnewi, Anambra State, Bishop Abraham Chris Udeh, has advocated for Biafra independent, as advocated by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, the Movement For the Actualization Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, and other Biafra agitating groups.

Bishop Udeh who addressed newsmen yesterday in his Church auditorium said that it has become very imperative for the actualization of Biafra freedom from Nigeria because some people are behaving as if ownership of Nigeria is exclusively theirs and have continued to lord it over others they considered second class citizens in their own fatherland.

He, therefore, said that “the present situation where Igbos are treated as second class citizens in Nigeria has called for sovereignty for the Igbo that has long been agitating for Biafra”, adding the his church has embarked on forty days fasting and prayer to bring down God’s hands for the Igbo to actualized Biafra without bloodshed.

According to Bishop Udeh, “Those who are not terrorists are identified with terrorism, whereas those who are terrorising the country are tagged bandits yet, they massacre people in every corner of Nigeria, while those who are tagging IPOB a terrorist group look the other way as if the people they are killing are not human beings”

According to Bishop Udeh, “Igbo are tired of the toga of “one Nigeria” and should be allowed to be on their own and in their own country as it is happening in some parts of the world and Igbo’s case should not be an exception, since they cannot be accommodated in Nigeria and are treated as second class citizens in the project called Nigerian.”

“If Nigerians are honest in their claim of one indivisible Nigeria, they should demonstrate it with the 2023 Presidential which is clearly the turn of ndigboi to produce the President of Nigeria, it should not be a case of they Igbos must fight for it, because those ethnic groups who have enjoyed the rotation and are enjoying it now did not fight to get it, if in the alternative, the Igbo will not be allowed to enjoy their turn, to produce the President of Nigeria in 2023, they should be allowed to have their Biafra as their country.”

The only situation that will douse the agitation for Biafra is allowing the Igbos to produce the President of Nigeria, come 2023, there is no logic and political scheming that will justify denying them the chance of producing the President of Nigeria of Igbo extraction that will give them sense of belonging, otherwise agitation for separation will not stop.

“The problem will not be averted by arresting the people who speak the truth, it is enough arresting people who say the truth and clamping them in detention, I know that if you talk in Nigeria, security agents would come after you, but am not afraid of that. The truth must be told, what they did to Nnamdi Kanu is what they are doing to Omoyele Sowore, those in power do not like the truth to be told but somebody must tell them the truth.