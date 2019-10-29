Benue state: I have no plan to dump the PDP ― Sen Suswam

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Former governor of Benue State, Senator Gabriel Suswam has stated that he has no intention to dump the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the All Progressives Congress, APC, as being rumoured in the state

The senator representing Benue North-East district made the clarification at the weekend during the 57th birthday celebration of the State Chairman of the PDP, Sir John Ngbede at the Methodist Church, North Bank, Makurdi.

Suswam said the rumour was an indication that some desperate persons were making frantic efforts to create friction between himself and the Governor Ortom for ulterior motives assuring that he would not succumb to such retrogressive tendencies.

“I do not intend to leave the PDP the rumour was the handiwork of desperate persons. I have decided to join hands with Governor Ortom to take Benue to greater heights and there is no looking back.

“I will always support his programmes and policies and only advise him to avoid some pitfalls which I learnt from my experience as governor of the state,” Suswam said.

Senator Suswam further appealed to the people of the state to rally round the governor and help him to succeed in office, stressing that “he needs the support of everyone as a leader to deliver on his second term mandate.”

Corroborating his predecessor, Governor Ortom stressed that they had put their past behind them and decided that nothing would stop them from collectively working together in the interest of Benue people

“The interest of the state is far above our individual interest, so ensuring a better Benue for the present and future generations would remain a top priority of my administration,” Ortom said.

The two leaders eulogized the celebrant describing him as a peace-loving party man who brought stability in the PDP. They prayed to God to grant him more fruitful years ahead.

Vanguard News