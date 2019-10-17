Operation Zenda have uncover shallow grave of wife of a Police Sergeant

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

Operatives of the Benue joint security patrol team code-named ‘Operation Zenda have uncovered the shallow grave of the wife of a Police Sergeant, Mrs. Bridget Ihom who last May was abducted alongside her husband and killed by unknown armed men.

Sergeant Abraham Ihom who until his abduction was serving in Katsina/Ala Division was reportedly kidnapped with his wife by unknown persons when he visited his home in Zaki Biam, Ukum Local Government Area, LGA, of the state.

The decayed remains of the young lady were yesterday discovered in a shallow grave in Zaki Biam by personnel of the Operation Zenda led by Superintendent of Police, SP, Justin Gberindyer who following a tip-off, had earlier arrested some members of the gang allegedly involved in the abduction and murder of the couple.

Vanguard gathered from a police source who spoke on condition of anonymity that the suspects who are undergoing interrogation at the Headquarters of Command were already giving the police useful information that would lead to the arrest of more suspects and recovery of the remains of Sergeant Ihom.

He said, “We have about four of them in our custody at the moment and we are interrogating them and they are cooperating with us that was why we were able to recover the corpse of the wife.

“We are still on the matter and they will surely tell us where they killed and buried Sergeant Ihom, and from the look of things so many others may have been killed and buried by this same gang.

“It is obvious that this gang has been in this business for long and many others may have been their victims but all of that would be unraveled in the coming days,” the source added.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Deputy Superintendent, DSP, Catherine Anene said she was yet to receive full details of the ongoing operation.

It would be recalled that operatives of the joint patrol team led by SP Justin Gberindyer had a few weeks ago uncovered a mass grave in Ushongo LGA of the state where a kidnap gang killed and buried about 16 of their victims after dispossessing them of their valuables and collecting ransom from their relatives for their release.

