Benue lawmaker arrested by IGP Rapid Response Team

By Peter Duru

Operatives of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Rapid Response Team have allegedly arrested the Member of the Benue State House of Assembly representing Katsina-Ala West state constituency, Mr. Jonathan Agbidye.



Mr. Agbidye who was Tuesday arrested in Makurdi and whisked away to Abuja was alleged to have been in possession of a Toyota Hilux vehicle believed to belong to the late Justice Tine Tur at the time of his arrest.

Vanguard gathered that the alleged arrest of the lawmaker who is a member of the All Progressives Congress, APC, was sequel to a petition to the IGP by his constituent over the spate of criminal activities in his constituency.

“We gathered that someone (name withheld) wrote a petition to the Inspector-General of Police over the level of criminal activities in his constituency.

Kogi lawmakers who impeached Achuba should face trial – Okenyi “We also learnt that the said Hilux found with him was allegedly snatched from the wife of the late Justice Tine Tur by armed men suspected to be loyal to a wanted militia leader so it was on the strength of that that the IGP was petitioned. “So, the IGP, acting on the petition, detailed his men who began to trail the lawmaker till he was nabbed and whisked away to Abuja, “our source said. When contacted, Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Mr. Titus Uba said, “he was invited for questioning but I cannot comment any further until he returns to Makurdi.” The Benue Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO Deputy Superintendent, DSP, Catherine Anene on her part said, “I am not aware of the arrest but I know that the IGP Response Team is in Makurdi for special operations.”

