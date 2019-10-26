Benue killings: Miyetti Allah apologises to Ortom

The Fulani Socio-cultural organisation, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore yesterday apologized to Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom over herdsmen attacks and killing of innocent citizens in the state.

National Secretary of the association, Engr. Saleh Alhassan, made the apology while speaking in Makurdi during a peace initiative brokered by the Chairman of Air Peace, Chief Allen Onyeama.

Alhassan pledged to ensure peaceful coexistence between farmers and herdsmen in the state.

He described Governor Ortom as a peace-loving man who stood firmly for the emancipation of his people.

The Miyetti Allah secretary gave the assurance that members of the group would embrace the peace initiatives put forward by the governor to ensure an enduring peace between farmers and herdsmen.

Responding, Governor Ortom stated that the enactment of the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law by the state government was to end the killing of innocent people and encourage ranching as the global best practice of animal husbandry.