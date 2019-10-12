By Peter Duru – Makurdi

The Benue State Emergency Management Agency, BSEMA, in collaboration with United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, UNHCR, has commenced the relocation of 6,000 Cameroonian refugees from Anyake camp to Ikyogen Cattle Ranch all in Kwande Local Government Area of the State.

The Executive Secretary of SEMA, Mr. Emmanuel Shior, yesterday handed over the first batch of the refugees conveyed in buses amid tight security to the paramount ruler of the area, Ter Kwande Chief Hillary Ikyima, represented by Mue Ter Ichongu, Chief Simon Baver.

Shior who appealed to the host community to live peacefully with the refugees commended Governor Samuel Ortom for providing the needed support for the refugees.

“The security of the refugees and the relevant stakeholders working tirelessly for their welfare has always remained the Governor’s priority. While SEMA, the UNHCR, and other shareholders have been working tirelessly to provide essential services for the refugees,” Shior said.

Earlier, the Head of UNHCR Sub Office in Ogoja, Mulugeta Zewdie commended the Benue State Government for providing security and assistance to the refugees adding that “the excellent coordination and commitment of the Benue SEMA Executive Secretary account for the wellbeing of the refugees.”

Zewdie thanked the state government for allowing the refugees to move to Ikyogen settlement that boosts of shelter, education, water, and sanitation facilities and appealed to the Nigerian government to assist the refugees.

vanguard