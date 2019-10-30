Benjamin Obidegwu: The Attorney reigniting capital market confidence

From a very humble beginning as a young lawyer in the law firm of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Benjamin Obidegwu has successfully entrenched himself as one of the most sought after solicitor in the Nigerian capital market. In this interview, he shares his trajectory to pinnacle of success.

Background

I am a corporate attorney and the managing partner of Hermon Barristers & Solicitors, a full service commercial law firm in Lagos. Before that I worked with Osinbajo, Kukoyi & Adokpaye; the firm that transitioned into Hermon Barristers & Solicitors. My firm Hermon has a large body of work in dispute resolution, taxation, banking & finance, and capital market. Personally, I am heavily interested in the capital market, real estate and project finance.

I am the newly elected Chairman of the Capital Markets Solicitors Association. Before that, I was the secretary, then vice chairman, before becoming the chairman. I am also the President General of Nzuko Obodoukwu Clan which is the apex development union of my home town, a charming loving community in Ideato North LGA Imo state.

Growing up

Well, to be honest I had a good childhood. I had a memorable upbringing from my parents.

Decision to study law

My decision to study law was majorly influenced by listening to my father speak and then going for recreation and games as a kid with my siblings then at Onitsha Sports Club, GRA Onitsha. A good number of the members of the club were my father’s friends and they were mainly lawyers. I had the opportunity of listening to them speak and they sparked an interest for Law in me. My father encouraged me to go for it. However, I had to spend two extra years doing Higher School before I finally settled to study law. This was because at some point, I was considering travelling to United States to study Economics.

Banking, humanitarian services

I would have loved to be a banker. I had actually thought of reading Economics towards achieving that dream, but my mathematics background wasn’t very good. I would also have loved to be working with an NGO serving the poor, weak and vulnerable in the society. It gives me joy doing that. It is something I would like to retire into once I quit active law practice.

Becoming a capital market solicitor

It takes interest, then the rigorous registration process with the Securities and Exchange Commission. After that you apply to become a member of the Capital Markets Solicitors Association and meet the necessary requirements. Note though, that membership is firm-based, not individual. There is however provision for Associate membership for individual lawyers who work in corporate organisations as in-house counsel or in other capacities.

Industry challenges

Currently, confidence in the market is low. This is not good for the economy and by extension capital market practitioners. You need a very vibrant and robust capital market to drive the development of an economy. It therefore behoves on government through SEC as a regulator and other capital market operators to work together to bring back confidence into the market.

Vision

As chairman of Capital Market Solicitors, my primary goal is to make sure that the role of lawyers in capital market transactions is made more prominent. I am also determined to more importantly ensure that capital market solicitors through Continuous Legal Education (CLE) keep abreast with all the Securities and Exchange Commission’s rules and regulations and other developments within the market so that capital markets transaction will as much as possible be seamless. The investing public’s confidence in the capital market is presently low, and this is not very good for the development of the market and by extension the economy. We are working with SEC to restore confidence in the market.

Definition of success

Success for me is being very good at what you do and being contented with what you have. So, if you are a lawyer, be a very good lawyer. Money is not everything in life. There are lots of supposedly rich people that I will not consider successful.

Bigest challenge

The loss of our second son was a huge challenge for my wife and I. He died at age two and he was sick from birth until he eventually died. He died on my wife’s birthday. It was a traumatic period for us. We were in and out of hospital all through the period. Sometimes my wife will wake up in the middle of the night and be crying.

It wasn’t easy for me, but I tried to be strong for my wife. We kept praying to God to heal him. That never happened. But God gave us the strength to bear his passing. Being very close to God was very helpful to us all through that period even till today

Working with VP Osinbajo

My relationship with the current Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo SAN started in 1990 when I walked into his law firm, then known as Osinbajo, Kukoyi and Adokpaye seeking for a place to do my mandatory Law School internship. I remember that all the partners in the firm were young, dynamic and very amiable. Back then, Prof. Osinbajo was extremely hard working and can’t stand laziness. He expects you to turn in a given assignment (usually a research/a legal opinion) within a given time and cannot stand excuses for failure.

On November 17, 1993, something memorable happened. It was my birthday. I didn’t have any plans to celebrate it. At the close of work on that day, to my utmost surprise, Prof offered to take me out for a drink to celebrate my birthday. I was surprised because I never expected the offer. Surprisingly too, he did not invite my other colleagues nor any of his partners. Of course I accepted. He sent his driver home and drove himself. It was just two of us in his gold coloured Mercedes Benz 180 (Baby Benz). He took me to the highbrow and posh Peninsula restaurant opposite 1004 Flats in VI. I was elated and felt loved. We were there for a long time and talked on a variety of issues. While we were talking, he said “ Ben, if you want to succeed in life, you must make sure you work very hard to be at the top. There are very few people at the top and there is a lot space to play around at the top. There is less competition there. The other levels are too crowded and the reward at those levels is not encouraging” I took that advise to heart and it has helped me a great deal.

Role model

My father remains my role model because he was a hardworking man. He was focused and I remember him always emphasizing that hard work does not kill. He never had the opportunity I had, so, looking at him, I found him very interesting. He was also the President of my community in the early 1970s (shortly after the Nigerian civil war) and considering what he achieved that period, I had to look up to him.

Guiding principles

My guiding principle is life is fairness, love and truthfulness. My life practically revolves around these three cardinal ethics.

Leadership disconnect

I believe in living by example. The easiest way to influence your child is for you to live an exemplary life. Human beings naturally copy what they see. Unfortunately, our leaders are not inspiring enough to the younger generation because they do everything except those virtues they expect from the younger generation.

Government at all levels should be more accountable. But this may not happen except if we the citizens hold them to higher standards of accountability, then they will be compelled to take the people more serious. They owe us a duty to give us good governance that is why they were elected for in the first instance and that is what they usually promise during their electioneering campaigns.

Advice for youths

Be focus and don’t be discouraged. In every tough environment, people will still succeed. Count yourself as one of the people that will succeed and work hard and you will sure make it. In Nigeria, about 65% of the population are made up of youths between 18 and 40 years. They can use that to their advantage in deciding who is elected or not re-elected to political office. I advise them to work hard to achieve their dreams.

Vanguard