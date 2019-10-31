Be sacrificial, not greedy leaders, Cleric tells Nigerian politicians

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Senior Pastor, Grace Family International Church, GFIC, Reverend Yinka Ojo, has called on Nigerian politicians to see themselves as sacrificial leaders who would leave a legacy for others to follow as well as become good leaders to the youths and Nigerians both home and abroad.

He said this on Tuesday in a press conference heralding the church 2019 Annual Convention which starts today Thursday, October 31 and closes Saturday, November 2, in Lagos.

Also read:

While calling on Nigerian politicians to see themselves as sacrificial and not greedy leaders who amass wealth for themselves, Reverend Ojo, lamented that various challenges the country is passing presently were as a result of what greedy politicians occupying positions of authority have done for selfish gains.

According to him, “Nigeria as a country needs sacrificial leaders who are ready to forfeit their salaries and other allowances to cater for the needy in the society.

“Nigerians politicians should know that no country can develop without sacrificing things that would bring about positive change.

“Politicians and leaders in Nigeria should emulate the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump who has not collected salaries since he assumed the position as president. Rather, he gave a standing instruction that his salaries should be given to the needy, pensioners and people who are in need.

“There is a failure of values in the political setting of Nigeria which needs to be addressed. Many children are raising themselves on the streets and these are the people who become politicians and leaders of tomorrow”, he said.

Speaking on the theme, “Like a Rushing Mighty Wind”, the Senior Pastor explained that, the wind of change is imminent in the country as God would separate bad people from the good ones in the country.

According to him, the theme of the convention was carefully chosen to address some of the challenges raging the country including insecurity, kidnapping, ritualism, killings, among others and these are seriously negating growth and development the country is supposed to be experiencing.

“We are living in very challenging times but nonetheless, with our God, all things are possible. And that is the reason we are calling on people because to witness the event starting from the conference, marriages seminar as well as the singles seminar.

“This is a time for the wind to blow in the country. We trust God to bring people who had gone astray and remould to His pattern. This is another day of the Pentecost. We will have a new revival.

“Emphasis is placed on the church and that is why it is important to live according to the precept of God. If there is negative outrage from the church, it poses a stronger impact on the people. And the situation will be worse than when a politician commits a crime.

“The church holds such a position and she needs to get it right and the power to get it right is the power of the Holy Spirit.

“It is an event planned for us to be together to pray and encourage ourselves thereby developing individuals to become responsible and positive people in the country. It is a time that promises upliftment for everyone. We are using this forum to invite all and sundry to come and witness these four days of steering our hopes alive”, he said.

Vanguard