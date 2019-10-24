Be deliberate about your child’s education, future —Uponi counsels parents

By Adesina Wahab

An education expert, Mrs Margaret Uponi, has charged parents to be deliberate about their children’s education and future by ensuring they put them in the right schools where they will be able to actualise their potentials.

Uponi, the Chief Executive Officer of Maribet Consult Limited stated this in Lagos while speaking on the forthcoming Nigeria Education Show.

She opined that putting children in the right school was critical to the success of the children in the future, adding that correctly assessing the educational needs of a child before putting him/her in school was important.

“It is in the light of this that we are organising the Nigeria Education Show, the third in the series. The platform will serve as a link between parents, teachers, school owners, educators, among others. There will also be psychologists as well as other experts in child care.

“ The world is a global village and our schools are to prepare our children for global education. It is important that parents get that right from the beginning because our children will compete in the global market. Parents must not take the foundation with levity, it is critical,” she said.

On the common trend of parents putting all the children in the same school, Uponi explained that it might not be appropriate in all circumstances.

“This is because children have different learning skills and paces and schools also have varied capacities to cope with different students. The best thing is to know the personality of each child and see where he or she would be better handled,” she stressed.

Knowledge economy

Uponi added that the world had moved towards a knowledge-based economy and that Nigeria could not afford to be left behind.

“It is because of this that the theme for this year’s event is “Journey towards a knowledge economy.” Today’s schools that are worth their salt, must help in preparing our future leaders in that direction.

Our focus is primary and secondary schools.

“We are out to promote quality education, not beautiful schools. A school might be beautiful but it could lack the manpower to impart the right education in the pupils or students,” she noted.

The two-day event will feature panel discussion, exhibition, counselling among others.