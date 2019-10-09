BBNajia: What Mercy said on Tacha’s disqualification

As she gets N30m cheque, N25m SUV

Benjamin Njoku

The Big Brother Naija “Pepper Dem” reality TV show, Mercy Eke, has expressed how she felt when Tacha was disqualified from the show.

Mercy, who is widely referred to as Lamborghini Mercy in the house and Tacha had a brawl, which apparently led to the disqualification of the latter.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday, in Lagos, the 26-year-old reality TV star, said she felt very bad when Tacha was disqualified from the show.

“Tacha is someone I admire and I’m definitely going to settle with her as regards whatever had happened between us.” I felt bad when she was disqualified from the show,” Mercy said while answering questions from journalists at the event.

The Managing Director of Multichoice Nigeria, Mr John Ogbe, however, has said that the organizers would issue an official statement in respect of the disqualification/ their future relationship with Tacha.

Mercy became the first female contestant to win the BBNaija reality TV show, beating fellow housemates, including Mike, Frodd, Omashola and Seyi to coast home to victory.

The curvy video vixen polled over 41.77 per cent of a total of 250 million votes cast by viewers to beat fellow housemate, Mike Edwards, who got about 19.94 per cent of the votes.

At the event, which had other housemates including, first runner up, Mike, Seyi, Frodd and Omashola in attendance, Mercy was presented with a cheque of N30 million and keys to her brand new Sport Utility Vehicle from Innoson Motors among other gifts. The car gift is worth N25 million.

Six things you may not know about Tacha

Tacha of Big Brother Naija was disqualified on Friday night following physical violence she indulged into with a fellow housemate, Mercy on Friday morning, 27 September.

Here are six things you may know about Tacha

Her full name is Anita Natacha Akide, but popularly known as Symply Tacha

She was born on 23rd December 1995 (23 years)

She is a graduate of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education in Rumuolumeni Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

She would pick her phone oversleep, any day.

She hails from River State.

She is an Instagram Influencer and Video Blogger widely famous for putting a logo of Davido’s record label – DMW on her chest.

Vanguard