BBNaija’s Uriel, Emma Oh My God to co-host new dating show

Big Brother Naija 2017 contestant Uriel Oputa and comedian/actor Emma Oh My God will both host Africa’s number one dating show, Hello, Mr. Right Nigeria,on ST NovelaEat 8:30pm from 1st of November.

AccordingtoStarTimes,the organizers of the show, Hello Mr. Right Naijawill integrate dating andentertainment in redefining matchmaking for contestants while entertaining the audience at home.

Kunmi Balogun, Public Relations Manager at StarTimes noted that “Hello Mr. Right is exclusive to StarTimes and the first of its kind in Nigeria.The show will see contestants partake in an impartial and open dating platform where they make a pitch to be selected by fellow contestants. The lucky pairs who emerge winners will walk away with prizes worth N2,000,000.”

Uriel and Emma Oh My God were selected to host the show after being considered as a perfect fit to drive home the quality of entertainment the show brings to the audience.

Vanguard