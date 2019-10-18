BBNaija’s Mike joins Banky W’s EME

Big Brother Naija 2019 first runner-up, Mike Edwards, has joined Empire Mates Entertainment (EME), a management and media company co-founded by musician, Banky W.

The reality TV star signed the deal in the presence of his wife, Perri-Shakes Drayton, on Friday.

Mike wrote on Instagram:

“Ladies and gentlemen, it brings me great joy to announce that I have officially joined forces with the mighty EME,”

Mike is not the only ex-housemate of the recently concluded Big Brother Naija to sign a management deal.

Tacha signed with Billz Vizion run by Tiwa Savage’s estranged husband, TeeBillz, while Khafi is signed to Temple Management Company (TMC).

Banky W and his friend, Tunde Demuren, founded EME as a record label in 2002.

In February 2018, Banky announced that EME had become a talent management company focused on creative marketing, advertising, PR and brand events.

