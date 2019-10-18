BBNaija’s Mike joins Banky W’s EME

Big Brother Naija 2019 first runner-up, Mike Edwards, has joined Empire Mates Entertainment (EME), a management and media company co-founded by musician, Banky W.
The reality TV star signed the deal in the presence of his wife, Perri-Shakes Drayton, on Friday.
Mike wrote on Instagram:
“Ladies and gentlemen, it brings me great joy to announce that I have officially joined forces with the mighty EME,”
Mike is not the only ex-housemate of the recently concluded Big Brother Naija to sign a management deal.
Tacha signed with Billz Vizion run by Tiwa Savage’s estranged husband, TeeBillz, while Khafi is signed to Temple Management Company (TMC).
Banky W and his friend, Tunde Demuren, founded EME as a record label in 2002.
In February 2018, Banky announced that EME had become a talent management company focused on creative marketing, advertising, PR and brand events.
#ManlikeMike – @aireyys is unquestionably one of the most focused housemates EVER in the history of #bigbrothernaija. Even BEFORE he got on the show, he was an ambitious and accomplished athlete and Businessman – with his stellar line of Beard Oil, Caps and @aireyyscigars (first black owned cigar company in the UK). Proud of the classy way he carried himself during the show, and excited to be partnering with him and his incredible wife @itspsd on their vision and plans going forward. Glad to announce that Mike has signed to @theofficialeme_’s management division. Welcome Mike and Perry to the family!!! Thank you for trusting us. We will build something special together by God’s grace 📸: @iredeadunni with moral support from @aoquadry 😆🤣🤦🏽♂️🙌🏽
