BBNaija: More endorsements as Mercy signs deal with Royal Hairs

By David O Royal

Wining has not stopped for the 2019 Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ Season four winner, Mercy Eke as she has just bagged another endorsement deal with Royal hairs.

Mercy Eke took to her Instagram page to announce the great development, saying she’s really happy to be working with the amazing brand.

She wrote: “Another bag 💰 🙏🙏 I have a new family fam 😍 Thank you @royalhairs, I’m so glad I’d be working with this amazing brand 💃”

Mercy was the first female to ever win the Big Brother Naija show.

Mercy won prizes that summed up to 60 million, it comprised of cash prize of 30 million and other prizes which includes; a Dubai trip for two, SUV from Innoson Motors, Scan frost electronic makeover, one year supply Pepsi, one year supply Munch It and Indomie.

Vanguard Nigeria News