BBNaija: I don’t have feelings for Tacha – Seyi

On 8:25 pm

BBNaija S4 participant Seyi has tipped Mike as the winner of the 2019 Pepper Dem Gang season of the reality tv show.

Seyi who was evicted alongside Omatshola on the Final Day of the Show. came out on stage all smiles saying he felt like N120 million.

Reacting to questions from Host Ebuka, he said that he believed that Mike would win adding that he was now going to face the real life.

On feelings for Tacha, Seyi simply said that he only had feelings for his girlfriend who was also in the audience. (NAN)

Vanguard

