BBNaija Finale: What Tacha said in an emotional message to five finalists

As the BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem ‘edition draws to an end, disqualified BBNaija housemate, Tacha has penned an emotional message to the five finalists.
The self-proclaimed ‘Port Harcourt’s First Daughter ‘ took to her Instagram page to express her thoughts on the five final housemates.
Sharing her thoughts on Seyi, she said: ”You are a crazy cool guy, we had a lot of ups and downs but I believe we bonded along the way”.
On her strained relationship with Mercy, she said:” I love to think we had a unique relationship. I genuinely admired you.Yes, our relationship may not have been as close and interesting as it should have been due to obvious reasons of being alike and trying to avoid having one or two clashes here and there”.
“ You are an intellectual, the cigar boss himself, never to be caught unfresh”, she wrote this about Mike.
Concluding her message, Tacha added: ”Only one winner can emerge but everyone that got a chance to step into that house is a winner. I had a beautiful and amazing experience this year that I would never trade for anything”.
Bliss is one priceless state of mind I have always desired. This ideally comes with inner peace; the will to let go and let life take its course. The ability to let life lead and direct purpose to a climax regardless of the chaos and battles we may be experiencing. I did loose track of this in retrospect as I have had time to reflect on my dealings in the house. I am aware that I could have reacted better. We have one life to lead and I have chosen to take charge of mine. To be in control when I can and to be vulnerable when it is absolutely necessary. . Now that I think about it, my relationships in the house would have gone a little bit differently if I loosened up a bit, had a laugh here and there and also loved a little more intensely. I’ve also had a while to think about what I would have said to the last 5 big Brother Naija housemates in the house before leaving. In light of the finale, I would love to get these thoughts off my chest. swipe—>