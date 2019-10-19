BBNaija Diane reveals her love interest in Big Brother House

Big Brother Naija Top 10 finalists, Diane didn’t get to sail any sex or romance ship while in the Big Brother House. She came close on several occasions but the ship never got to sail off the coast. But that doesn’t mean she had no love interest because she did and has let the cat out of the bag – finally!

In a brief chat with Saturday Quickie at the BBNaija party penultimate Friday, at the Podium, Lekki, Lagos, the Kaduna girl let the cat out of the bag.

She said if she had wanted to date anyone in the House it would have been ‘Jeff’ but unfortunately Jeff didn’t last long enough in the House to hop on the ship to explore the fantasies of the ebony beauty

“Jeff was my real love interest in the House. I really like him. But sorry, this is a party I’m supposed to be enjoying myself not granting interviews,” she quipped to the question on who she could have dated in the House, cutting off the chat.

Diane, who was Mercy’s best friend in the House seemed to have the hots for Tuoyo at one time. Again, it seemed it was Nelson that was on her radar but nothing ever materialised as Biggi’s was always in the way with his eviction axe.

Diane declared that she is a virgin while in the House. She was also the youngest.

