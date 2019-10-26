By Ayo Onikoyi

BBNaija Diane of the ‘Pepper Dem Gang’ and veteran actor and comedian Basorge are set to take charge of the 2019 Edition of Miss Africa Golden and Africa Golden Awards tagged The Golden ‘Illumination ‘ as hosts.

SS Multimedia Channels Limited, the franchise owners of ‘Actors Unleashed’ reality TV show and Miss Africa Golden and Africa Golden Awards made the announcement recently at a press briefing.

This second edition tagged “Illumination’, according to the organisers is slated to hold Sunday 24th November at Bespoke Event Centre Lekki, Lagos.

Miss Africa Golden (MAG) is a Pan-African pageant that heralds contestants from over 17 African Countries. While the pageant promotes childcare in Africa and campaigns against all vices relating to children, Africa Golden Awards recognises and honours outstanding achievements of diverse industry professionals.

“There is a need to raise queens who would use their good office to cater to the needs of African kids and kick against all child vices,” Sapphire Ogodo, Chairperson, Miss Africa Golden observes.

Vanguard